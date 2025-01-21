There’s An Aaliyah Barbie!

Barbie is honoring the “princess of R&B” with a special new collectors doll!

The Aaliyah Barbie doll is inspired by her “One in a Million” music video. She’s dressed in black faux leather, with black shades and her hair swooping over one eye.

The doll is being issued in honor of what would have been Aaliyah’s 46th birthday this month.

She burst onto the music scene in 1994 with “Back & Forth.” She was nominated for five Grammys, and won numerous American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards throughout her short career. She died in a plane crash in 2001.

The new Aaliyah Barbie doll is part of Mattel’s Music Collector series, which also includes David Bowie, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks.

The new doll is available through Target. Preorders have sold out, but you can check back on January 26 for the general release.