Happy Birthday, Billy Joel!

The Piano Man is celebrating a big birthday today!

Billy Joel is 76!

His wife Alexis posted on his Instagram for the big day, writing: “Happy birthday to the best husband and dad this group of girls could ask for! 🎈🎈🎈

We love you more than anything. You are our whole world and we are so grateful for another trip around the sun with you! 🩷🩷🩷💙- Alexis, Della & Remy”

She shared several pictures of their family, including his look-alike daughters Della and Remy.

Joel has been recovering from a medical condition that forced him to postpone his tour for several months.

He is scheduled to be back on stage by July 2025 for a show in Pittsburgh.

His past marriage with model Christie Brinkley has been in the headlines again after she published her memoir. She writes about their happy times and their tough times, including his alcohol abuse, for which he sought treatment. Brinkley said she had Joel’s blessing to go ahead with the memoir. “He said ‘Just say what you need to say,'” Brinkley told Today.

In honor of the Piano Man’s 76th birthday, here are his three songs that hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart! This list may surprise you…

“It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me” 1980



“Tell Her About It” 1983



“We Didn’t Start The Fire” 1989



