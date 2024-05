It’s Paul David Hewson’s 64th birthday today! Yes, that’s U2 frontman Bono’s real name!

He was born May 10, 1960 in Dublin, Ireland.

Bono is a true rockstar… with his dark sunglasses, oh-so-cool persona, and strong voice, he’s brought us so many great songs over the years.

In honor of his birthday, here’s our Top Ten U2 Songs from the ’80s & ’90s!

#10 Mysterious Ways (1991)

#9 Pride (In The Name of Love) (1984)

#8 New Year’s Day (1983)

#7 Even Better Than The Real Thing (1991)

#6 I Will Follow (1980)

#5 With or Without You (1987)

#4 Where the Streets Have No Name (1987)

#3 Sunday Bloody Sunday (1983)

#2 Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (1999)

#1 One (1991)