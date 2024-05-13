MTV Movie & TV Awards Not Happening This Year

The MTV Movie & TV Awards show is “on pause” for 2024!

An MTV spokesperson told Billboard that while the ceremony is on hiatus this year, it is expected to return next year with a “reimagined format.”

The awards show started airing in 1992. It did not air in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It did air in 2021 and 2022, but last year’s ceremony was derailed by the Writers Guild of America strike. The show transformed into a pre-recorded virtual ceremony instead.

It’s not clear what led to the show’s pause this year.