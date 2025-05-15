‘Star Search’ is coming back

Well before “American Idol” or “The Voice,” one show launched such talent as Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, and Beyonce!

It’s “Star Search” and it’s making a comeback!

Netflix just announced it’s bringing “Star Search” back and the legendary competition series will get a new updated format.

Netflix’s press release reads: This time around, the talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever: Each week on Star Search, emerging performers in music, dance, comedy, and kids’ acts will take the stage to compete for a shot at the spotlight. The competition unfolds over time, with eliminations raising the stakes and plenty of surprises along the way. It’s part talent showcase, part high-stakes drama — and it’s all live on Netflix.

The original “Star Search” was hosted by Ed McMahon from 1983 to 1995. There were 10 different categories, with many of them focused on singing talent. Other categories included dancers, spokesmodels, and comedians.

Some of the celebrities who competed on “Star Search” include Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child, Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake.

No premiere date yet, or host, but you can apply now to be on the show! Just click here!