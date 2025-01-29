Harry & Sally Return To The Deli

OK, so we knew last week that Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal were up to something when they posted a picture reminiscent of their popular ’80s film, “When Harry Met Sally!”

Well, now we know what it is!

They returned to Katz’s Deli 35 years later for a new Super Bowl ad for Hellman’s Mayonnaise.

Ryan recreates that scene after she puts a dollop of Hellman’s on her sandwich… Crystal has some pretty funny lines… and there’s a cameo by actress Sydney Sweeney.

You gotta watch it!

There’s also a Hellman’s teaser video that pays homage to Sally’s rather complicated sandwich orders…

We’ll see more during the big game on Sunday, February 9th. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans at 5:30pm CT on FOX.

