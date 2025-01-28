What Do Joey Fatone and Nick Carter Have In Common?

Two of the guys we crushed on back in the day are celebrating birthdays today!

Joey Fatone from *NSYNC is 48 today, and Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys is 45!

So, they both celebrate their birthdays on January 28, and both were members of highly successful boy bands, but do they have anything else in common?

You bet they do! Check it out!

Both were born in New York, and later moved to Florida. Fatone was born in Brooklyn in 1977, and moved with his family to Orlando when he was 13. Carter was born in Jamestown, New York, in 1980. He was four when his family moved to Ruskin, Florida, near Tampa. They’ve both appeared on TWO TV competition shows, “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” Fatone competed on “Dancing” during season 4 in 2007. He was partnered with Kym Johnson and finished 2nd to Apolo Ohno. He was also on “The Masked Singer” during season 1 in 2019, appearing as the Rabbit. Carter appeared during the 21st season of “Dancing,” competing with Sharna Burgess. He was also runner-up, just like Fatone, losing the mirrorball to Bindi Irwin. He also made it to the finals on “The Masked Singer,” as the Crocodile in season four. He finished third, and LeAnn Rimes won. They’re both married with kids! Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt have three children, while Fatone and his wife, Kelly, have two. They’ve both dabbled in acting! Fatone appeared in films like “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” and appeared on Broadway in “Rent,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and most recently, he joined the cast of “& Juliet.” Carter was in the film “The Hollow,” and also appeared on TV’s “90210.” Both of their groups have been nominated for nine Grammy Awards – but they’ve never won! Fatone and *NSYNC do have a shot this year, as they are nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song “Better Place”.

There you have it – several things two of our favorite boy band-ers have in common! Happy birthday to BOTH Joey Fatone and Nick Carter!