It’s National Cookie Day! Your Fave Could Win You $1,000

We have a sweet treat for you – it’s National Cookie Day which means it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy one or two or three!

And even sweeter, your favorite cookie recipe could win you $1,000 in our Christmas Cookie Competition!

All you have to do is enter your favorite cookie recipe on our website, plus a picture while you’re at it, and you’re in the running to win $1,000!

We could all use some extra money during the holidays, right? So go through your recipe box and grab your favorite and get to entering!

Meanwhile, back to National Cookie Day… did you know…

The word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word koekie , meaning “little cake.”

, meaning “little cake.” The origin of the cookie appears to begin in Persia in the 7th century, soon after the use of sugar became common in the region.

Macaroons and gingerbread cookies were among the popular early American cookies.

Outside of North America, the most common word for cookie is “biscuit.”

The chocolate chip cookie is consistently voted the “most popular cookie” in America.

Okay, get to celebrating by munching on your favorite cookie and submit your best recipe today!