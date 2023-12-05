This Christmas Carol Just Topped the Charts

Brenda Lee attends attends the country music special, “Christmas at the Opry,” at the Grand Ole Opry House on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Grammy award winner Wynonna Judd hosted the pre-taped two-hour event, which aires on NBC Dec. 7.

Something pretty awesome just happened to a song that we’ve all hummed along to during the holidays.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, 65 years after it was first released!

The song was written and recorded in 1958. It originally peaked at No. 14. It’s hit No. 2 in several years in a row, but never No. 1!

This is Brenda Lee’s first No. 1 hit since 1960!

The song now has its own official music video – and Lee is set to perform it on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” on December 7.

Lee has embraced a new generation of music fans – even creating a TikTok account and posting about the song and her career. 

Last month, she even grabbed the mic during a flight and entertained her fellow airline passengers!

Only two other holiday hits have reached the No. 1 spot: “The Chipmunk Song” by the Chipmunk with David Seville, and “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Throwback Nation Radio

It’s National Cookie Day! Your Fave Could Win You $1,000

Entertainment News

Must Watch: “Pure Pop Heaven”

Christmas

It’s National Christmas Lights Day!

Entertainment News

Michael Jackson Hits One Billion Again

More Stories

JLo’s New Album AND Film!

Turkey Trouble? Call the Hotline!

Rolling Stones Keep Rollin’

Remember When…Drew Hosted SNL?

1 of 105