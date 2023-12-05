This Christmas Carol Just Topped the Charts

Something pretty awesome just happened to a song that we’ve all hummed along to during the holidays.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, 65 years after it was first released!

The song was written and recorded in 1958. It originally peaked at No. 14. It’s hit No. 2 in several years in a row, but never No. 1!

This is Brenda Lee’s first No. 1 hit since 1960!

The song now has its own official music video – and Lee is set to perform it on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” on December 7.

Lee has embraced a new generation of music fans – even creating a TikTok account and posting about the song and her career.

Last month, she even grabbed the mic during a flight and entertained her fellow airline passengers!

Only two other holiday hits have reached the No. 1 spot: “The Chipmunk Song” by the Chipmunk with David Seville, and “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.