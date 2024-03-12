It’s National Girl Scout Day!

These 7 Singers Were Scouts!

Zoe Gladitz, 12, of Girl Scout Trop #3041, and her fellow troop member Arialynn Morrison, 10, help folks load up their Girl Scout cookie orders on a frigid day Feb. 24.

Today is National Girl Scout Day! The Girl Scouts first started in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. The first troops was made up of 18 girls and ever since, the Girl Scouts have been supporting and encouraging young girls to embrace their strengths and engage in new opportunities!

We love that Girl Scouts focus on friendship, joy, adventure, service, leadership, and so much more!

Since today is National Girl Scout Day, we thought we’d reveal the famous singers who were Scouts back in the day! Are you surprised by anyone on the list???

  • Mariah Carey
  • Taylor Swift
  • Celine Dion
  • Queen Latifah
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Natalie Merchant

We also have a good way to celebrate today – why not buy a box or two of Girl Scout cookies? You can go here to support a local troop by purchasing a sweet treat! 

 

