Norm From ‘Cheers’ Has Died

He was a beloved fixture at the place where everybody knows your name.

And when he walked in, everyone yelled his name!

NORM!

George Wendt, who brought the lovable barfly Norm Peterson to life on the sitcom “Cheers,” has died at the age of 76.

Wendt’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, said that he died on Tuesday morning, May 20. The statement read: “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away. George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home. George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Wendt’s first acting roles include the series “Hart to Hart” and “M*A*S*H.” In 1982, he was cast on the sitcom “Cheers,” set in a Boston bar. Wendt was one of only three characters to appear in every single episode until the series ended in 1993.

Fun fact, Wendt’s nephew is actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis! His sister Kathryn is Jason’s mother.

George Wendt, thanks for the laughs and you will be missed!