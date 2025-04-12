The Go-Go’s Rock Coachella

The Go-Go’s hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AND brought out a surprise guest!

The original five members of The Go-Go’s – singer Belinda Carlisle, lead guitarist Charlotte Caffey, rhythm guitarist Jane Wiedlin, bassist Kathy Valentine and drummer Gina Schock – are playing their first shows together in more than seven years.

They even brought out Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong for a surprise guest appearance on their 1984 song, “Head Over Heels.”

Green Day will headline Coachella tonight.

In another fun moment, The Go-Go’s used Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” chorus in their song “We Got The Beat.”

Wish we were there… although fans have been complaining about long lines, with some waiting 12 hours to get in, and too few facilities for too many people.

Here’s hoping organizers get things figured out for Day two!

Check out some of the pics shared on The Go-Go’s Instagram! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Go-Go’s (@officialgogos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Green Day Italia (@greenday_ita)

