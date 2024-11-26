John McVie’s Birthday Gift

John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is celebrating his 79th birthday today! And he’s getting a pretty big gift – news just broke that an official Fleetwood Mac documentary is in the works!

The film will be produced for Apple, with Frank Marshall directing. It’s not titled yet, and no release date – but it will feature new interviews with the four surviving members of the band: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and McVie. Christine McVie, McVie’s ex-wife, died in 2022.

Fleetwood Mac had more than five decades together, and their story is pretty well-known already, with romantic drama, friendships, feuds, and drug use, all set to a pretty stellar soundtrack.

In a statement, Marshall said, “I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

But back to McVie, the bass guitarist for Fleetwood Mac. His name, combined with Mick Fleetwood’s, were the sources for the band’s name. McVie and Fleetwood are the only two members of the group to appear on every Fleetwood Mac release. He fought colon cancer in 2013 and recovered. He enjoys sailing, has been married to Julie Anne Rubens since 1978, and they have one daughter together.

Happy birthday to John McVie!