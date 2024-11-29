The Most-Covered Christmas Carols Are…

We love flipping on the radio and hearing our favorite Christmas songs! Of course, there are a few of them that make us skip as soon as we hear the first few notes… but on the whole, we LOVE holiday music!

Every year, it seems, we are treated to new renditions of those Christmas classics… it’s practically a rite of passage for a music artist to also do a holiday album!

There are a few holiday songs that have stood the test of time. They are the songs recorded over and over and over again!

So, with the help of Music Reports, the world’s most advanced rights administration platform, we present the Top Ten Most-Covered Christmas Carols! (The numbers in parentheses are the number of recordings.)

1. “Silent Night” (137,315)

2. “White Christmas” (128,276)

3. “Jingle Bells” (89,681)

4. “The Christmas Song” (80,064)

5. “Winter Wonderland” (70,471)

6. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” (68,669)

7. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (65,377)

8. “Joy To The World” (59,767)

9. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (56,552)

10. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (54,446)

Now, it’s up to you to decide which recorded version is your favorite… decisions, decisions!