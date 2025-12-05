John Rzeznik is 60 Today!

Happy 60th birthday to John Rzeznik, otherwise known as the frontman of Goo Goo Dolls!

The band has been together for nearly 40 years, bringing us hits like “Name,” “Slide,” and “Iris.”

Rzeznik grew up in Buffalo, New York, and formed the Goo Goo Dolls in 1986 with guitarist Robby Takac. Their big break came in 1998 with the album Dizzy Up The Girl. A song on that album, “Iris,” was featured in the movie “City of Angels” and remains the band’s biggest hit to date.

Rzeznik told People Magazine last month that as the band’s 40th anniversary approaches, he’s reflecting on how he got here.

“I don’t think you can ever underestimate luck. It takes a lot of work, okay, and a lot of talent and all that kind of stuff, but I know people who are infinitely more talented than I am, and I’m just luckier than they are,” Rzeznik said.

The Goo Goo Dolls released a new album, Summer Anthem, earlier this year. They also toured the U.S. this past summer and are planning a residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas in May 2026. Check it all out here!

Happy 60th to John Rzeznik, and here’s a look at “Iris!”