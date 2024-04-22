Kevin Bacon’s ‘Footloose’ Return 40 Years Later

Kevin Bacon made good on his promise – he returned to Payson High School in Utah on Saturday, where he filmed “Footloose” 40 years ago!

Students at Payson went all out to get Bacon to come back for their prom. It’s the last dance at the school before they relocate at the end of the school year.

Bacon, who played Ren McCormack in the film, received an honorary Payson High School diploma, swung by his locker, and posed for lots of pictures! Students also packaged thousands of essential resource kits for Bacon’s Sixdegrees.org foundation, benefiting underserved communities.

The foundation’s Instagram page has lots of photos and videos from his visit… check them out!

