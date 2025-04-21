Legendary Musician’s Daughter Releases Her Own Album

David Bowie and Iman’s daughter is following in her dad’s footsteps!

Lexi Jones released her debut album “Xandri” earlier this month, sharing the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Jones (@_p0odle_)

She also shared a very personal poem, titled “David Bowie’s Daughter.” She wrote that she is the child of a legend, but she’s not a copy of her father, who died in 2016 of liver cancer.

One line reads: “They compare me to his heights, like I’m supposed to reach his light, but I’m not here to chase what’s already been done. By loving what I do, I feel I’ve already won.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Jones (@_p0odle_)

Jones is also an artist, just like her famous father. She paints and has shared her art many times on social media and on her website.

You can check out her music HERE!