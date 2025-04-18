It’s Easter weekend, along with the end of Passover – and families are preparing to celebrate with egg hunts and family dinners!

Instacart compiled data of the most popular Easter treats and dinner items – and the results might surprise you!

Let’s start with the sweet stuff: Easter candy! What does the Easter bunny put in those baskets?

Here are the Top 10 Easter Candies from 2024:

#1 Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

#2 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

#3 Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs

#4 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

#5 Cadbury Creme Egg

#6 Sour Patch Kids

#7 Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny

#8 Starburst Jelly Beans

#9 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs

#10 Kinder Chocolate Candy Egg with toy inside

Candy is not the only thing in Easter baskets, however! That bunny usually likes to put in a variety of items to help welcome spring, such as:

#1 Confetti

#2 Bubbles

#3 Chalk

#4 Stuffed animals/plush toys

#5 Food coloring

#6 Kids art sets/general toys

#7 Modeling dough

#8 Toy cars

When it comes to Easter/Passover dinner options, here are the items that saw the biggest increase in orders:

Honey baked ham

Hot cross buns

Deviled eggs

Scalloped potatoes

Leg of lamb

Gefilte fish

Matzo ball soup

Charoset

Instacart noted that although leg of lamb sales jump dramatically this time of year, the number of people who say they dislike it is pretty high, too!

So there you go – if you’re still hunting for ideas to fill those baskets on behalf of the Easter bunny, hope we provided you a few ideas!

Happy Easter, and Happy Passover!