Lindsay Lohan Throws It Back To ‘Parent Trap’

Lindsay Lohan was just 12 years old when she starred in her breakthrough film, “The Parent Trap” in 1998. She portrayed identical twins Annie and Hallie, who had been separated by their divorced parents. They accidentally meet at camp and conspire to get their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, back together.

We loved that movie, and now Lohan is doing a throwback to her time on the film!

She stars in a new ad campaign for Nexxus hair products.

In one scene, she styles her hair in a slick ponytail, much like the English Annie James. She even busts out the British accent again!

Next, she styles her hair in loose, carefree waves, like the California-raised twin Hallie Parker.

And lastly, she does some sleek, soft waves, just like the evil stepmother-to-be, Meredith Blake!

Pretty genius idea to sell some hair products, don’t you think?!