The Best and Craziest Album Re-Release Ever

Green Day announced plans to re-release their 1994 album Dookie – and it’s music to our ’90s-loving ears!

The band is providing all 15 songs in unique formats. They will play through a floppy disk, a Teddy Ruxpin doll, a Game Boy, and even a Big Mouth Billy Bass!

Check it out:

Dookie Demastered: 15 tracks. 15 formats. The way it was never meant to be heard. 30 years later. Now available at https://t.co/MD6KjVSIus pic.twitter.com/1YlPUMyFSY — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 9, 2024



You are probably wondering how in the world you get your hands on one of these players! Well, you can enter a drawing to win one, just click here to go to the website to see how to enter and the pricing information. You can also hear all 15 songs the way they sound on the new players.

We had no idea that we wanted to hear “When I Come Around” on a wax cylinder, but turns out, it’s pretty awesome! It’s a different kind of gritty sound, and we’re digging it!

Here’s the full list of songs and their players:

“Burnout” – Player Piano Roll

“Having A Blast” – Floppy Disk

“Chump” – Teddy Ruxpin

“Longview” – Doorbell

“Welcome To Paradise” – Game Boy Cartridge

“Pulling Teeth” – Toothbrush

“Basket Case” – Big Mouth Billy Bass

“She” – HitClip

“Sassafras Roots” – 8-track

“When I Come Around” – Wax Cylinder

“Coming Clean” – X-Ray Record

“Emenius Sleepus” – Answering Machine

“In The End” – MiniDisc

“F.O.D.” – Fisher Price Record

“All By Myself” – Music Box