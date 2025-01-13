LL Cool J’s Top Five

Happy (almost) birthday to LL Cool J!

There’s a good chance he was your first favorite rapper – he’s one of the earliest rappers to achieve commercial success!

LL Cool J is 57 on Tuesday – can you believe it?

His real name is James Todd Smith. His stage name is an abbreviation for Ladies Love Cool James!

While rapping may be his “day job,” chances are you’ve also seen him in at least one of his numerous acting gigs. He’s appeared in many movies, including “Halloween H2O” and “Any Given Sunday.” He also starred in the TV series “NCIS: Los Angeles” for 14 seasons, starting in 2009.

LL Cool J has been married to his wife, Simone, since 1995, and they have four children together.

He has won two Grammy Awards, was the first rapper to receive Kennedy Center Honors (in 2017), and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In honor of LL’s birthday, here’s our Top Five LL Cool J songs from the Throwback Nation era!

#1 Mama Said Knock You Out (1991)

#2 Going Back to Cali (1988)

#3 I’m Bad (1987)

#4 I Can’t Live Without My Radio (1985)

#5 Rock the Bells (1985)