L.A. Fires: Impact on Grammys, Music, & How To Help

The 2025 Grammy Awards will still happen, despite the raging wildfires that are currently devouring parts of Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy issued a statement, announcing a sizable donation and the organization’s plans to proceed with the annual awards show on February 2.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days. In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need — and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.” – Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt

While the show will still broadcast on CBS as planned, it will have a much different tone and focus from years past. Producers said they will help raise additional funds to help support relief efforts and honor first responders.

Others are pivoting from their usual plans around Grammy time. Universal Music Group has canceled all of its Grammy-related events, including the artist showcase and after-party. Warner Music Group also canceled its Grammy after-party. Both companies will instead redirect funds to help those affected by the wildfires.

A number of Hollywood celebrities and music artists have been affected by the fires. Strong Santa Ana winds have fueled the fires, acting as a hairdryer and fanning the flames. The exact cause of the fires is still under investigation. The fires have killed 24 people, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and scorched tens of thousands of acres.

Beyonce was planning a huge announcement today – and has postponed due to the fires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The Weeknd has canceled his January 25th Rose Bowl performance and pushed back the release of his upcoming album due to the wildfires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)

Jennifer Lopez canceled all of her media appearances this week to promote her new movie “Unstoppable.” She was supposed to fly to New York City to appear on “Today” and “The Tonight Show,” among others, but said it was more important to focus on supporting Los Angeles.

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren lost her home to the fires. She shared the sad news on Instagram, posting the last picture she had taken at her home of 30 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Warren (@dianewarren)

Actress and singer Mandy Moore also lost her home to the wildfires. She revealed there is a structure still standing, but her husband lost his recording studio and every piece of music equipment he owns. She is staying with friend Hilary Duff for the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Britney Spears also wrote on Instagram that she had evacuated her home and drove four hours to a hotel.

John Legend also evacuated his home – although he has since returned, according to social media posts from his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The fires are bringing back bad memories for Miley Cyrus. A fire destroyed her home six years ago, and she posted some poignant words on Instagram as she reflected on that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Miley Cyrus Foundation (@themileycyrusfoundation)

John Mayer is also reflecting on the immense sense of loss many are experiencing right now. He posted some very personal thoughts on Instagram.