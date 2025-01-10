Rod Stewart is 80 Today

It kinda seems like Rod Stewart is “Forever Young”… today, he’s celebrating his 80th birthday!

It looks like the legendary singer is doing so in fine fashion. He reportedly shelled out $3 million for a 10-day bash on a super yacht in Barbados with his family, according to Britain’s Daily Mail.

His family is a rather large group, as Sir Rod Stewart is a father of eight with five different women. He has been married to wife Penny Lancaster since 2007. Oh, and he’s also a grandfather of three!

Stewart has certainly earned the right to celebrate, as he’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He’s known for his distinctive raspy voice, and has brought us hit after hit, starting with “Maggie May” in 1971.

In honor of his 80th birthday on the 10th of January, here’s our Rod Stewart Throwback Top Ten from the ’80s and ’90s!

#10 Forever Young (1988)



#9 So Far Away (1996)



#8 Baby Jane (1983)



#7 Love Touch (1986)



#6 This Old Heart of Mine (1990)



#5 Some Guys Have All The Luck (1984)



#4 Downtown Train (1989)



#3 Rhythm of My Heart (1991)



#2 Have I Told You Lately (1993)



#1 All For Love (1993)



So what’s ahead for Rod Stewart in 2025? He just announced a one-night only performance with Billy Joel on July 18 at Yankee Stadium! The general on-sale is January 17th, and you can find more information here.