LOVE TRAX: Real Love Inspired This Song

Today’s THROWBACK LOVE TRAX features a very sweet, very real love story!

Chris de Burgh’s song “Lady in Red” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard chart in 1986.

de Burgh wrote the song for his wife, Diane. She used to come and watch him perform at his parents’ hotel. He said the song was inspired by the memory of when he first saw Diane, and how men usually cannot remember what their wives were wearing when they first met.

It was a huge hit, and one reviewer noted it didn’t really have a distinct melody or vocals, but it did have “the kind of gushing sentiment women love to hear from men — but seldom do.”

We agree! Here you go – “Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh!