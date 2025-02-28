LOVE TRAX: This Song Was a Prayer

We have thoroughly enjoyed sharing the stories behind the songs in our THROWBACK LOVE TRAX series all month long!

Today’s is no exception – this song was originally written as a prayer, not as a love song!

Northern Irish singer and songwriter Van Morrison wrote the song “Have I Told You Lately” and then ended up recording it for his 1989 album Avalon Sunset.

Rod Stewart then did a cover of the song in 1993, on “MTV Unplugged,” dedicating the song to his wife. The song hit No. 5 on the Billboard chart and added to Stewart’s impressive roster of hits.

Check out both versions of the hit song!