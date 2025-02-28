LOVE TRAX: This Song Was a Prayer

Rod Stewart
July 24, 2018; Hollywood, FL, USA; Rod Stewart performs at the Hard Rock Event Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

We have thoroughly enjoyed sharing the stories behind the songs in our THROWBACK LOVE TRAX series all month long!

Today’s is no exception – this song was originally written as a prayer, not as a love song!

Northern Irish singer and songwriter Van Morrison wrote the song “Have I Told You Lately” and then ended up recording it for his 1989 album Avalon Sunset. 

Rod Stewart then did a cover of the song in 1993, on “MTV Unplugged,” dedicating the song to his wife.  The song hit No. 5 on the Billboard chart and added to Stewart’s impressive roster of hits.

Check out both versions of the hit song!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: This Song Was Born in a Dream

Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: Real Love Inspired This Song

Entertainment News

Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman Has Died

Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: It Just Needed Lyrics

More Stories

‘TPIR’ Hits 10,000 Shows!

LOVE TRAX: Soap Stars Can Sing, Too!

Remembering Roberta Flack

LOVE TRAX: They Hated It, We Loved It

1 of 194