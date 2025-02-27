Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman Has Died

The Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife, and their dog have died in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Authorities confirmed the deaths, saying they were found deceased inside the home during a welfare check, but foul play is not suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Hackman was 95. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, was 63. She was a classical pianist.

Hackman was one of the best actors of his generation. He was nominated for five Oscars, winning two. He won Best Actor for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in “The French Connection” (1971) and for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a villainous Sheriff in “Unforgiven“ (1992).

Other notable roles include “Hoosiers,” “The Firm,” and he also portrayed Lex Luthor in the “Superman” film series in the 1970s and 80s.

Hackman retired from acting about 20 years ago. He wrote novels in his later years.

Hackman’s death comes just before the Academy Awards on Sunday.