Madonna’s Birthday Gift to Fans: Rescheduled Tour Dates!

Madonna danced and sang before a crowd of 24,000 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Aug. 2, 1987. She has not performed in the Milwaukee area in the 32 years since.1987 Press Photo Madonna Danced Sang At Alpine Valley

Happy birthday to Madonna! The Material Girl is 65 today and to celebrate, she’s announced rescheduled dates for her ‘Celebration Tour!’

Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU in June with a bacterial infection and has since been recovering at home in New York.

Her tour was supposed to begin in July. Live Nation has announced that the North America rescheduled dates will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates. The tour will now kick off in London in October. Tickets for the previously scheduled U.S. shows will be honored on the new dates, beginning December 13 in Brooklyn. A few shows will be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Those canceled shows include July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. Those ticket buyers will be refunded.

If you missed getting tickets, you can still celebrate Madonna’s birthday by revisiting this previous blog post: 40 Years of Madonna: Her Top 10 Videos!

Happy birthday, Madonna!

