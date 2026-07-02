Madonna’s Dancing Again

“A hypnotic dance floor odyssey.”

“A magnificent return to the dance floor.”

“Her most vital album in two decades.”

That’s just a few of the early reviews of Madonna’s newest album, Confessions II, set for release tomorrow.

It’s the follow-up to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, and her first album since 2019’s Madame X.

The buildup to the new album has been buzzy, especially with a 13-minute film including music from the album. It’s trippy – featuring Madonna firing lasers from her nether region! It’s linked below for you.

Madonna is one of the best at pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. Her first album, Madonna, in 1983, included songs like “Borderline,” “Lucky Star,” and “Everybody.” She followed that with Like a Virgin in 1984, with the title song, “Material Girl,” and “Dress You Up.” She performed “Like a Virgin” at the very first MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a wedding dress and cavorting around the stage in what has become a legendary, career-defining performance.

In 1986, her song “Papa Don’t Preach” sparked controversy as the song centered on an unmarried teenager deciding to keep her baby.

In 1989, her “Like a Prayer” video got backlash from the Catholic Church for featuring burning crosses and stigmata.

The 1990s were another highly controversial period, with the release of an explicit coffee table book and the risqué music video for “Justify My Love.”

In 2003, she famously kissed kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while performing on the 2003 MTV VMA’s.

Her Confessions tour in 2006 drew criticism from Pope Benedict after she staged a Crucifixion with a crown of thorns.

And, of course, her marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn, plus the births and adoptions of her children over the years also invited intense attention!

She is now 67, mother of six, and might just do it again with her 15th album. The cover features the singer in a purple veil again with religious imagery.

Madonna fans may want to check out a global first listen of the album TODAY at 3:30 p.m. CT. You can follow along on TikTok @tiktok, @madonna, and @iheartradio to hear a sneak peek of the album, plus comments from Madonna and her daughter, Lola Leon, who also appears on the album in the song “The Test.”

Her first single from the album, “I Feel So Free” was released in April.