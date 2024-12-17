Mariah Carey’s Classic Carol Climbs To The Top… Again!

Mariah Carey has found herself at the top of two Billboard Music charts, thanks to the enormous popularity of her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

First up, it’s No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 16th total week. That matches her previous longest run on the chart, for “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men in 1995-96.

Both songs earn Carey the distinction of having the Hot 100’s two longest-leading No. 1s by a female artist.

The song has also hit its 20th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart. That ties the record for most weeks at No. 1 since the chart began in 2013.

The song racked up 42.7 million streams in the U.S. for the week ending December 12.

Also worth noting, the song has now hit more than 2 billion streams on Spotify!

Carey is wrapping up her annual Christmas tour tonight at the Barclays Center in New York. She was forced to cancel three shows after coming down with the flu. She posted a special message to her fans that she can’t wait to perform for them tonight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

It appears that Carey has once again retained her title, “Queen of Christmas!”