THE CAKE BOSS TALKS! What’s the one thing that makes people successful?

As our $1000 Christmas Cookie Competition comes to a close, we had the unique opportunity to grab a few minutes with THE CAKE BOSS himself, Buddy Valastro!

You’ll remember Buddy and his family for their many years of sharing their cakes and lives on TV. Now, he’s hosting a new series, “Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble,” which is now available on A&E and streaming on Hulu. Watch as he shares family recipes on the show, gives them a new twist, and find out which reign supreme as we head into the season of holiday parties, treats, and tastes.

And, as we were talking about our finalists in the $1000 Christmas Cookie Competition, he had some SAGE ADVICE for what helped make his success story JUST THAT. Enjoy!