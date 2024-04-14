‘Melrose Place’ Is Coming Back

"Melrose Place" IMDB

You start with beautiful people all living in a trendy apartment complex in Los Angeles. Throw in complicated relationships, juicy secrets, and a few villains and you have a hit show!

Sound familiar? It was “Melrose Place” which aired from 1992-1999. And now, it’s coming back as a reboot!

Deadline reported that stars Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, and Heather Locklear will reprise their roles in the new show.

The official synopsis reads, “When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

The show is still being shopped to networks and streaming services, so we don’t know when or where to watch… yet.

Stay tuned!

