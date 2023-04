It’s one of the biggest songs of the late ’90s, and one you’ve PROBABLY heard once or twice as the lights are coming on at the end of the night in a crowded bar. But it has VERY little to do with a bar.

(Well, maybe nine months BEFORE a night at the bar.)

If you never knew, Semisonic’s “Closing Time” is actually about GIVING BIRTH.

So much for screaming this at 2 in the morning, huh!