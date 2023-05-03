Sheryl, and George, and Willie… OH MY!

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have been announced, and some of our favorite artists are on the BIG list!

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The Spinners, Missy Elliott, and Rage Against the Machine all made it in the performers category.

Artists making it in the Musical Excellence Award category are Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin (Elton John’s songwriting partner), and Al Kooper of Blood, Sweat & Tears.

This year’s list of inductees may mark a turning point for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said Chairman John Sykes.

It will make Throwback Nation and Retro Pop Reunion fans happy to see Sheryl Crow on the list of inductees. She has had a long and successful career, selling more than 50 million albums worldwide. Most recently, she’s been busy working on and promoting a new album to coincide with a full length documentary film about her life and career. “Sheryl” hits Showtime on May 6. The soundtrack, Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary, will arrive the same day. The soundtrack will feature 35 songs, including some of her biggest hits like “All I Wanna Do,” “If It Makes You Happy,” and “My Favorite Mistake,” plus three new songs.

Coincidentally, Crow just appeared onstage with another honoree, Willie Nelson! Crow was one of several performers joining Nelson for his 90th birthday bash concerts at the Hollywood Bowl April 29 & 30. She tweeted that Nelson was her favorite duet partner ever and her babies were raised on Nelson’s music! Nelson’s induction may signify a weakening resistance to the inclusion of country music artists to the Hall of Fame.

Singer George Michael will be inducted posthumously following his death in 2016 at the age of 53 from heart failure. Michael also enjoyed a long and successful career, selling more than 100 million albums over four decades, first in the duo Wham!, and later with his solo career. Songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Freedom” made Michael a household name in the 80s and 90s.

Crow, Nelson, and Michael all made it in to the Hall of Fame on their first nomination. Kate Bush has been nominated many times, but no doubt the resurgence of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the TV series “Stranger Things” helped put her back on the nominating radar.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3.

Full list of inductees:

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius