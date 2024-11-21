Pat Benatar Wrote a Children’s Book!

Pat Benatar
Nov 3, 2016; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Pat Benatar performs at the Kravis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat Benatar is known for her singing and songwriting – now, she’s written something entirely different!

Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, wrote a children’s book titled “My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!,” due out in 2025.

"My Grandma and Grandpa Rock" Sourcebooks Jabberwocky
“My Grandma and Grandpa Rock” Sourcebooks Jabberwocky

Publisher Sourcebooks Jabberwocky states that this is “a book for the coolest grandpas and grandmas everywhere! Grandparents love to rock every way they can―whether it’s by singing out loud, dancing to a song in their hearts, or just living their best lives! From the musical team of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo comes a lyrical read-aloud that celebrates all kinds of grandparents from all walks of life―from plumbers to yoga instructors to…rock stars!”

Benatar and Giraldo are grandparents to three: Stevie, 6, Lola, 4, and Cash, 2.

Bentar told People Magazine, “Everything they said about having grandchildren is true. When we met in 1979, having children was one of our dreams. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and now have three darling grandchildren ― our dream on steroids!”

Benatar and Giraldo married in 1982. He was her lead guitarist on songs like “Love is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” and “We Belong.” They’ve won four Grammys and are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The book will be published September 9, 2025, and can be pre-ordered now. 

