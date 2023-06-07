Who Ya Gonna Call? Ghostbusters Turns 39

The hit supernatural movie “Ghostbusters” premiered 39 years ago today in 1984! The comedy about a unique ghost removal service in New York City starred Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis.

It was so popular that Thursday, June 8 has even been designated as Ghostbusters Day!

Ghostbuster News shared that just in time for the celebration, t-shirt maker Fright-Rags is bringing back some bestselling vintage tees to celebrate!

They include the no-ghost logo tee, a Gatekeeper “Zuul” tee, and a slime-dropping skeleton hand holding a phone with the words “Who Ya Gonna Call?”

The tees go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. CST on the Fright-Rags website. Check them out!