Purple Rain on Broadway

Prince fans, get ready! “Purple Rain” is making the leap from screen to stage!

Prince’s legendary 1984 film is being made into a new Broadway musical. The show is about “an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.” The production will feature iconic music and lyrics from Prince, including “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “Purple Rain,” of course!

The show is being produced by Orin Wolf and will be directed by Tony nominee Ileana Blain-Cruz.

“It’s been almost 40 years since Prince’s legendary film, Purple Rain, took the world by storm and we can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story,” producers L Londell McMillan, chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

Prince is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. He died in 2016 of a fentanyl overdose at age 57.