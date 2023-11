Drew Barrymore hosted “Saturday Night Live” at the ripe ol’ age of 7 on this day, 41 years ago!

Barrymore had just starred in a certain little movie called “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” in the summer of 1982, and was pegged to host “SNL” on November 20, 1982!

She remains the youngest person to ever host the sketch-comedy show. In case you’re wondering, Betty White is the oldest guest host ever, hosting at the age of 88 in 2010.

Check out this clip of her monologue below… pigtails and all!