Rolling Stones Keep Rollin’

The Rolling Stones just announced a new 2024 U.S tour to support their newest album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The stadium tour will visit 16 cities starting April 28 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale December 1 through Ticketmaster.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Stones’ first new album since 2005. Their single “Angry” is nominated for best rock song at the Grammy Awards on February 4.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood (drummer Charlie Watts passed away in 2021) have enjoyed a long and successful career together. They are the first act with a top 10 album every single decade since the 1960s!

And maybe appropriately enough, the new tour is sponsored by AARP!

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

