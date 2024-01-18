Richard Simmons Biopic In The Works And He’s Not Happy

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has spoken out after news leaked about two film projects focused on his life.

“Hi everybody!” begins the post on Facebook. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

Pauly Shore portrays Simmons in “The Court Jester,” a short film that will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week. It will also stream Friday night on YouTube. We’ve included a trailer for the short film below, and we must say, Shore bears a striking resemblance to Simmons in the clip!

Now there’s reportedly a feature-length film in development with a subsidiary of Warner Bros., also starring Shore.

Shore talked to Entertainment Weekly and said he tried to contact Simmons about the project, but didn’t end up speaking to him. “At this time, he just wants to lay low and not really be involved. That was his response,” Shore said.

Indeed, the reclusive Simmons went on in his Facebook post, “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Simmons has not been seen in public since 2014. He has been the subject of a popular podcast and TMZ has also examined his life with “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” on FOX and Hulu.

Simmons rose to fame with his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” workout videos. He is now 75 and lives in California.