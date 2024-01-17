These ’90s Bands Are Getting Back Together Again

Some recent concert announcements have us VERY excited about seeing some of our favorite ’90s bands performing together again!

First up, No Doubt just announced they will reunite to perform at Coachella 2024. The group teased their reunion on Instagram, posting a clip reminiscing and agreeing that a reunion is in order!

Also performing at Coachella, Blur will play their first show in the U.S. in nine years and Sublime will reunite with Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob taking the mic.

Bush also stopped by “The Tonight Show” after announcing a 30th anniversary tour. “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour” will feature special guests Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains and the band Candlebox!

Frontman Gavin Rossdale played a stripped-down version of “Glycerine” that you have to watch!

Bush’s tour kicks off July 26 in Oregon and you can find dates and ticket information here.

Coachella 2024 is set to take place in Indio, California on the weekends of April 12 through 14 and April 19 to 21. Ticket information may be found here.