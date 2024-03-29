Set Sail On An ’80s Cruise!

Do you love the ’80s? I mean really love the ’80s?

Then you might want to set sail on The 80s Cruise, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas!

The lineup for the 2025 voyage was just announced and it’s totally rad!

Squeeze, Adam Ant, Christopher Cross, Sheila E., Men at Work, and Andy Bell of Erasure are headlining. The week will also feature performances by Quiet Riot, Information Society, Kurtis Blow, Honeymoon Suite, The Alarm, Faster Pussycat, T’Pau, From the Jam, and Musical Youth.

Former MTV veejays Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, and ‘Downtown’ Julie Brown are hosting.

The 80s Cruise will leave Miami on March 2, 2025 and stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nassau, Bahamas, and Labadee, Haiti. (Note: Royal Caribbean is monitoring unrest in Haiti and will make changes to the itinerary if necessary.)

Every day on the ship offers a different themed party with concerts, 80s trivial sessions, karaoke, and shore excursions with the celebrities onboard.

The 80s Cruise has been an annual voyage since 2016. It did take a break in 2021 due to covid.

Themed cruises are becoming quite the thing. If The 80s Cruise is’t quite your jam, there’s also Star Trek: The Cruise, The 90s Cruise, and Comic-Con: The Cruise!