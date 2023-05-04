MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU! Where is THIS character now?

It was the viral video NONE of us knew we needed – but we all watched!

In 2016, a video of a Texas woman, Candace Payne, donning a Chewbacca mask and 100% LOSING IT on a Facebook live swept through the Internet faster than you can say “May The 4th be With You.”

In the weeks that followed, the mask (which she found at her neighborhood Kohls Department Store) FLEW off shelves, and she appeared on numerous talk shows, and joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke, among others.

Indeed, Candace Payne had five seconds of fame.

And on a day like today, National Star Wars Day, we did some catching up on where she is now. Turns out, her sense of humor and likeability has served her well.

Payne, a devout person of faith, has turned her search for laughter and joy into a career in inspirational writing. She released a book following her unlikely fame in 2018, “Laugh It Up,” which shares in a search for joy that – no matter your faith – might bring a little more light and laughter to your life when you need it.

After all, if we can all be laughing with someone across the globe thanks to Chewbacca, we can certainly be laughing about other things in life too.

So Candace, thanks for bringing JOY to so many of us – and LAUGH ON! May the 4th… BE WITH YOU!