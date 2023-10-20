‘Something Really Special’ for Tom Petty Fans

Musician Tom Petty would have been 73 today. To celebrate, his album “Mojo” is being rereleased today as both a limited-edition double vinyl LP pressing and a digital-only, expanded “Extra Mojo Version.” It also features two previously unreleased tracks, “Help Me” and “Mystery of Love.”

Get your mojo working! MOJO (Extra Mojo Version) is OUT NOW on digital, featuring 2 previously unreleased tracks “Help Me” and “Mystery of Love”. pic.twitter.com/Locw1gOppR — Tom Petty (@tompetty) October 20, 2023

Petty was especially proud of the album “Mojo” with his band the Heartbreakers. He told journalist Jeff Slate in 2010 that “We’ve always been a great band, but we’ve really blossomed in an unexpected way, and this album really showcases that. I’m really happy with this record. I always say that, but this time there’s something really special going on.”

Petty died after an accidental drug overdose at the age of 66 in 2017, just after wrapping the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary tour. Petty’s wife and daughter said he had been suffering from several medical problems, including emphysema, knee pain, and a fractured hip.

He may be gone, but his music lives on!