‘Something Really Special’ for Tom Petty Fans

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at Klipsch Music Center, as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour, May 13, 2017. Joe Walsh opened as a special guest.XXX IMG_USATNET_016_MP_TOMPE_2_1_C4JS3IOO.JPG

Musician Tom Petty would have been 73 today. To celebrate, his album “Mojo” is being rereleased today as both a limited-edition double vinyl LP pressing and a digital-only, expanded “Extra Mojo Version.” It also features two previously unreleased tracks, “Help Me” and “Mystery of Love.”

Petty was especially proud of the album “Mojo” with his band the Heartbreakers. He told journalist Jeff Slate in 2010 that “We’ve always been a great band, but we’ve really blossomed in an unexpected way, and this album really showcases that. I’m really happy with this record. I always say that, but this time there’s something really special going on.”

Petty died after an accidental drug overdose at the age of 66 in 2017, just after wrapping the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary tour. Petty’s wife and daughter said he had been suffering from several medical problems, including emphysema, knee pain, and a fractured hip.

He may be gone, but his music lives on!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2023

Entertainment News

National Mulligan Day: Songs About Second Chances

Entertainment News

Suzanne Somers Dies At 76

Entertainment News

Madonna’s Tour Finally Begins Tonight!

More Stories

98 Degrees Planning New Album

Cher Is Back With a Christmas Album

Five Life Lessons We Got From “90210”

“Queen of Christmas” Announces Tour

1 of 97