Unreleased Michael Jackson Music Discovered In Storage Unit

So this is pretty incredible – a California stay-at-home dad started ‘treasure hunting.’ He was asked to go through an abandoned storage unit.

Well, Gregg Musgrove showed up to that storage unit in Van Nuys and found cassette and DAT tapes from none other than Michael Jackson!

How did this happen?

The Hollywood Reporter first ran the story. The storage unit once belonged to music producer and singer Bryan Loren.

The tapes contain 12 unreleased tracks from the King of Pop. It’s music Jackson worked on before the Dangerous album, from 1989 to 1991.

The tapes also include conversations between Jackson and producer Loren as they discuss the creative process.

One of the songs is titled “Don’t Believe It,” perhaps in reference to the persistent rumors about Jackson.

Another is called “Seven Digits,” about the identification numbers used in a morgue.

Another is “Truth on Youth,” a rap duet between Jackson and LL Cool J.

Musgrove said he approached the Jackson estate about purchasing the tapes, but the estate declined, and advised that anyone else who might purchase the tapes would not own the copyright. So, the tapes can not be released.

The Hollywood Reporter did receive additional clarification from Jackson’s estate. “The Estate of Michael Jackson was presented with DAT copies NOT master recordings of Michael’s music, and we confirmed that the actual master recordings were in fact already located in the Estate’s vaults. It should be clear to all that ownership and rights of exploitation to the recordings remain vested in MJJP Records and that nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the DAT copies.”

While the recordings may not be able to be released, Musgrove does plan to sell the recordings at a major auction house. It will likely fetch a lot of money for some celebrity to keep in their private collection!

THR has photos of the tapes and more here.