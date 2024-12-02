AC/DC Will Rock the U.S. This Spring

AC/DC
Feb 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; AC/DC lead vocalist Brian Johnson (right) and guitarist Angus Young performs "Rock or Bust" and "Highway to Hell" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Nokia Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

AC/DC is going to shake you all night long next spring!

The legendary rock band just announced a new concert tour, their first U.S. tour in nine years.

The 2025 Power Up North American tour will play at 13 stadiums, kicking off April 10th in Minneapolis and winding down May 28th in Cleveland.

The tour is in support of the band’s 2020 album Power Up, but of course, fans will also hear their favorite Throwback songs like “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

You can see the full list of tour dates here – tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6th! 

