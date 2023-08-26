‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Dies At 99

You probably spent many a sick day with him… The Price Is Right host Bob Barker has died at the age of 99, according to his publicist. Barker passed away Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles due to natural causes.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement.

Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years and Truth or Consequences for nearly 20 years before that.

To say that Barker was beloved by fans of the TPIR may be an understatement. He matched many contestants’ obvious enthusiasm as they played a variety of quirky games, most of which required them to guess the cost of everything from a mixer to a Mazda! He stepped aside in 2007, handing the reins over to Drew Carey, who remains host today.

He was also quite well known for his love of animals. He closed every episode with the words, “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered – goodbye, everybody!”

Barker also made many TV and movie appearances. One notable role was in Happy Gilmore, when he brawled with actor Adam Sandler on a golf course!

Barker was married to Dorothy Jo Gideon until her death in 1981. The two did not have children.

Rest in peace, Bob Barker!