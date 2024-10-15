Whitney Houston Film & Album Coming Soon

She is still known as “The Voice,” 12 years after her death.

Whitney Houston remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and her estate is about to rack up even more album sales with the release of a new album featuring her first live performances in South Africa three decades ago.

The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban) will come out on November 8, 30 years to the day since she performed at Kings Park Stadium.

The year was 1994, and Houston had just won the Grammy for Album of the Year for “The Bodyguard” soundtrack. Her world tour was ending, and she stopped in South Africa to celebrate the end of apartheid and the election of President Nelson Mandela.

You might call this Houston’s one moment in time… the performances are quintessential Houston, featuring her greatest hits, electric stage presence, and knock-your-socks-off vocals!

Check out this video – it’s her performance of “I Have Nothing” that was released as a teaser for the album.

In addition to the album, Houston’s full concert has been made into a film, with remastered audio and 4K resolution, and will play in theaters later this month.

Clive Davis, who signed Houston to his record label, said this of the album and film: “If you want to experience the greatest female contemporary voice of all time, you must see Whitney Houston’s South Africa Durban concert film and own the album. There will never be another Whitney Houston.”

Houston passed away in 2012 of an accidental drowning.