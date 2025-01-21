It’s a Nice Day For a… New Tour!

Billy Idol just announced his new tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in a pretty awesome way!

He released a video on YouTube featuring comedian Matt Rife. First, Rife is a barista who hands Idol his order, a white mocha, while remarking “it’s a nice day for a white mocha,” obviously referencing Idol’s song “White Wedding.”

Later, Idol is out to dinner with his guitarist Steve Stevens and Rife is his waiter, who gives him more, more, more pepper!

Then, Idol is shown in what appears to be a psychiatrist’s office, saying that he keeps seeing the same guy and it must be some kind of sign.

Turns out, he’s sitting on Joan Jett’s couch, who then says, “it’s a nice day to tour again!”

Check it out:

The “It’s a Nice Day To… Tour Again” tour will kick off in April in Phoenix. They’ll hit New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, before ending in Los Angeles.

Presale starts Wednesday, January 22, with general sale set for Friday, January 24.

Also, $5 from every ticket will go to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief, with Idol himself matching the donation!

Fans will likely hear all their favorite Billy Idol songs, from “White Wedding” to “Dancing With Myself” to “Cradle of Love.”

Fans of Joan Jett will hear their faves, too, including “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock N’ Roll,” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Get all the tour dates and grab tickets by clicking HERE!