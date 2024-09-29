Favorite Soap Star Dies at 70

Longtime fans of the daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” are saddened by the news that John Black’s portrayer, Drake Hogestyn, has died.

Hogestyn died at age 70 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His family shared the news about their husband, father, papa, and actor.

On “Days of Our Lives,” Hogestyn was one-half of the super couple, John and Marlena, with co-star Deidre Hall.

He joined the cast in 1986 as Roman Brady. But in true soap opera fashion, his past was later rewritten and he became John Black. His character was “killed off” in 2007, but returned in 2008, because he hadn’t really died, he was just kidnapped by the evil Stefano DiMera! In 2009, Hogestyn was let go from the show due to budget cuts, but was brought back in 2011.

Hogestyn is survived by his wife, Victoria, four children Rachael, Ben, Whitney, and Alexandra, and seven grandchildren.