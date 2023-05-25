Tina Turner Shared Her Thoughts on Fame, Love, and Death

The world is mourning the death of the Queen of Rock and Roll. Tina Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland at age 83 after battling a long illness. Turner had battled a number of health issues since 2013. She wrote about them in her 2018 memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.” She had a stroke, intestinal cancer, kidney failure, and also battled vertigo. But by her own accounts, Turner fought through the illnesses as she has other trials in her life – with strength, dignity, and gratitude.

In 2017, her second husband Erwin Bach donated one of his kidneys to her, saving her life. She wrote in her memoir, “I know that my medical adventure is far from over. But I’m still here — we’re still here, closer than we ever imagined. I can look back and understand why my karma was the way it was. Good came out of bad. Joy came out of pain. And I have never been so completely happy as I am today.”

In 2018, she made one of her last public appearances at the premiere of the London musical based on her life, Tina, which details her 50-year singing career.

She wrote in the show’s program, “I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career, and after more than 50 years of performing I don’t need a musical, I don’t need another show. But I get so many cards and letters — I still can’t believe how people feel about me on stage and the legacy they say I left. People tell me I gave them hope. It meant so much to people I feel I have to pass it on, and I hope this show serves what the people need, as a reminder of my work.”

In 2013, when Turner was 73, she spoke to her friend Oprah Winfrey of being curious about death.

“Even when it’s time to go and leave to another planet, I’m excited about that, because I’m curious to know what it’s about. Nobody can tell you because nobody has come back. I’m not excited to die, but I don’t regret it when it’s time for me. I’ve done what I came here to do. Now is pleasure. I’ve got great friends. I have a great man in my life now. I have a great husband and I’m happy,” she said.